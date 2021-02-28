Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AptarGroup by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,638,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,534,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 74.5% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,754,000 after purchasing an additional 342,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 720,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $130.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.24.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

