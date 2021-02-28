Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,001 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,543,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after acquiring an additional 978,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,579,000 after acquiring an additional 798,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,386,000 after acquiring an additional 568,182 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 181.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

