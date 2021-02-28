Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,257 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,829,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,135,000 after purchasing an additional 816,826 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in SSR Mining by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 69,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,880 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

