Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 107.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.19.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$15.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 26.00. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.79 and a 52-week high of C$25.52.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Michael Darren Murphy sold 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total transaction of C$101,494.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,934.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.