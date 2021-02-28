TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the January 28th total of 626,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days.

TORC Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. TORC Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VREYF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas from $3.42 to $3.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TORC Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TORC Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded TORC Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.59.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

