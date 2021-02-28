Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Buy

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Tomra Systems ASA stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through Collection Solutions and Sorting Solutions segments. The Collection Solutions segment produces, sells, and services reverse vending machines and related data management system. It is also involved in picking up, transporting, and processing empty beverage containers on behalf of beverage producers/fillers.

