Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Buy

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Tomra Systems ASA stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $50.40.
Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile
Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.