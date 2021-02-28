Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 78,113 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,113 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $20,914,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,276,677 shares of company stock worth $285,884,688 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $230.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 365.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.39. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.