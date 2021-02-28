Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 706,341 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 706,341 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist upped their target price on Devon Energy from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

