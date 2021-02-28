Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PTC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in PTC by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in PTC by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in PTC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $136.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.19, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.46 and its 200 day moving average is $106.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $757,581.07. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 38,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,590 over the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

