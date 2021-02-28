Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZUL. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Azul by 146.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Azul by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Azul during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Azul by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZUL opened at $21.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.62. Azul S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Santander cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

