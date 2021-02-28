Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $244,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,038 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,824,000 after acquiring an additional 88,987 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

TXN stock opened at $172.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $158.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.96 and a 200-day moving average of $156.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.