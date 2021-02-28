TheStreet Upgrades PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCTEL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get PCTEL alerts:

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $7.56 on Thursday. PCTEL has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $11.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.25.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PCTEL will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in PCTEL by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,282,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 230,157 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in PCTEL by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 705,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 187,460 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in PCTEL by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 146,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PCTEL by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 85,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PCTEL by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 43,329 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.