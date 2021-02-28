TheStreet Upgrades Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 7,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

