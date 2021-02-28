Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Leede Jones Gab

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) was downgraded by Leede Jones Gab from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on THTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Theratechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

NASDAQ THTX opened at $3.21 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $301.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 230.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 78,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

