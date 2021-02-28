Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Shares of NASDAQ THTX opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $301.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 230.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 78,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theratechnologies (THTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.