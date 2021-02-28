The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $230.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.65.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $189.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.16 billion, a PE ratio of -118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.27 and its 200 day moving average is $150.35. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

