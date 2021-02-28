The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 144.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Valens from $3.25 to $3.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded The Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on The Valens from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLNCF opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The Valens has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.58.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

