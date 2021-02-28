The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.75.

NYSE TD opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,505,000 after acquiring an additional 157,815 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,996,000 after acquiring an additional 204,903 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,594,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,005,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.