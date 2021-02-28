The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $708.40

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 708.40 ($9.26) and traded as low as GBX 705 ($9.21). The Scottish Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 708 ($9.25), with a volume of 381,440 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £494.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52, a current ratio of 31.66 and a quick ratio of 31.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 708.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 713.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from The Scottish Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. The Scottish Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.27%.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

