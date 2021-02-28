The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to report $1.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the lowest is $1.63. The Progressive reported earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Progressive.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,467 shares of company stock worth $2,195,026. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.95. 4,515,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,208. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.