The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to report $1.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the lowest is $1.63. The Progressive reported earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,467 shares of company stock worth $2,195,026. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.95. 4,515,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,208. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

