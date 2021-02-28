The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Down 7.3%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) dropped 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 6,369,347 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 5,722,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.