The Gap (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $27.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Gap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of The Gap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.95.

Shares of GPS opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $83,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,422. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in The Gap in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in The Gap by 14.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in The Gap in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Gap by 75.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 668,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 288,059 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

