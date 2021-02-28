The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT Raised to $84.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.31. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.7133 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 47,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.