The Bank of Nova Scotia Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $61.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,870,000 after buying an additional 1,269,669 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 35.7% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

