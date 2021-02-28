The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s (BNS) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$77.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$70.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$71.70 price target (up from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$74.98.

BNS stock opened at C$74.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$46.38 and a 1 year high of C$76.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.59.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.62 billion. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

