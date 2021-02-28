The AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The AES (NYSE:AES) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.55. The AES also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.50-1.58 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.93.

AES stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The AES has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

