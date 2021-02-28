The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Aaron’s Company Inc. is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through Company-operated and franchised stores as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. The Aaron’s Company Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered The Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of AAN opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that The Aaron’s will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

