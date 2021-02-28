Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,561 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 91.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

NYSE SMP opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

