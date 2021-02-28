Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Apogee Enterprises worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APOG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $972.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

