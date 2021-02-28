Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Universal Electronics worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 170.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at $213,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

UEIC stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $800.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $61.12.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $218,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

