Texas Permanent School Fund Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 55.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 162.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.69. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.20 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $66,486.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,437 shares in the company, valued at $448,305.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.