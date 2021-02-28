Texas Permanent School Fund Has $522,000 Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 339.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

AHH opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

