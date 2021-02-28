Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTUS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 38.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 472,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 130,239 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the third quarter worth $1,137,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 26.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 22.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 337,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NTUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NTUS opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. Natus Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

