Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSCDY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,841. Tesco has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

