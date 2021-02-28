Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TS. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Tenaris during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TS traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. 4,234,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.