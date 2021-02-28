Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Tenaris by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

