Tellor (TRB) Market Cap Tops $52.35 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 28th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $52.35 million and approximately $29.22 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.73 or 0.00069121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00054055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.24 or 0.00706804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00026494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00029553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00038247 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

TRB is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,784,082 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.