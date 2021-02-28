Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.91.

NYSE TDOC opened at $221.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.61 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,439 shares of company stock worth $60,410,155. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

