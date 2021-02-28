TEGNA (TGNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect TEGNA to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TGNA opened at $18.23 on Friday. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Huber Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

