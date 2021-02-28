TEGNA (TGNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect TEGNA to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TGNA opened at $18.23 on Friday. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
