Teekay (NYSE:TK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Teekay (NYSE:TK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.
Shares of TK opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Teekay has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.88.
About Teekay
