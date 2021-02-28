Teekay (NYSE:TK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Teekay (NYSE:TK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.

Shares of TK opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Teekay has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.88.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

