Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tecsys in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$30.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.30 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCS. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tecsys from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of TSE:TCS opened at C$52.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$763.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.98. Tecsys has a 12-month low of C$13.23 and a 12-month high of C$66.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.