TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the January 28th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TCCPY opened at $14.98 on Friday. TechnoPro has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $18.04.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TechnoPro in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers engineer dispatch, contract assignment, outsourced development, placement, and offshoring services in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

