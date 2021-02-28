TD Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a $25.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.86.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 207.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 12.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 57.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

