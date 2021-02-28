TD Securities Lowers Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Price Target to $18.50

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $19.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.28.

COG opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $638,071,000 after buying an additional 1,609,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after buying an additional 514,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,775,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,021,000 after buying an additional 138,317 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,482,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,255,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,921,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,121,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

