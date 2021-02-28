TD Securities Lowers Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $30.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 60.69% from the company’s previous close.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Shares of GOLD opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.4% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

