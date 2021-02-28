TD Securities Increases Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to $23.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Gibson Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.10.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.03.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.