TD Securities Increases Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$4.75

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$2.10 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.86.

CS opened at C$3.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.04. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$4.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -967.50.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,965,218 shares in the company, valued at C$6,078,696.90. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$855,749.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,819,561.55.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

