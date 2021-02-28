Tap Price Reaches $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Tap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. Tap has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and $22,904.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00053894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.22 or 0.00714603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00026992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00030309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00057114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00038590 BTC.

About Tap

Tap is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

