Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,700 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,500 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.