Swiss National Bank Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AtriCure by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AtriCure by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $166,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,890.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,556 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATRC opened at $65.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $67.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

